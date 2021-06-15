IMD predicts rainfall in Punjab and Haryana, issues alerts for Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive rainfall and thunderstorm in the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16. "Light to moderate intensity rain with wind 20-40 kmph (kilometre per hour) would occur over isolated places of Jind, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Adampur, Rewari (Haryana) and adjoining areas," IMD tweeted.

IMD in its daily bulletin said that rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh is likely to further increase from the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16. "Heavy rainfall would occur at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh," it added.

IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall alert in many parts of Kerala. IMD has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts for June 15 and June 16, while a yellow alert warning has been for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur for June 15.

"Orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts for Monday, while yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts," IMD said.

"A yellow alert issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts for June 15 and Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad district for June 16," it added.

IMD also said that conditions are favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in the country. Monsoons are expected to advance into more regions of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on June 3, IMD declared that southwest monsoon has made onset over Kerala after a delay of two days. This year, the monsoon has failed to keep its date with the southern state.