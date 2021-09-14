Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IMD projects weakening of deep depression in Odisha
india news

IMD projects weakening of deep depression in Odisha

However, the weather department has also warned the state to prepare itself for another low-pressure area, which, it said, would form over Bay of Bengal on September 17.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Representative Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected on Tuesday that a deep depression, which is present over north Odisha, would weaken into a depression. “Deep depression over north Odisha lay centred at 2330 hours IST of 13th September 2021, over north interior Odisha about 80 km southeast of Jharsiguda. To weaken into a depression during the next six hours,” the IMD said on its Twitter handle.

However, since this last update is from five hours ago, the weather body is likely to issue its latest bulletin on the situation once this 5-hour period comes to an end. Also, according to a previous update by the department, the depression will continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

RELATED STORIES

Additionally, even as Odisha battles incessant rain due to the depression, the IMD has warned the state to prepare itself for another low-pressure area. “We forecast another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on September 17. It is likely to reach north Odisha by September 18,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, who hails from the eastern state, said, warning of more rainfall in the state during this week.

Also Read | Record rainfall in Odisha; two die in separate wall collapse incidents

Overall, the IMD has forecast rainfall of varying intensity in a number of states, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala etc. The forecast holds till September 18.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india meteorological department rainfall
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra registered lowest single-day Covid count in over 7 months

Hindi Diwas 2021: How Mahatma Gandhi promoted the language

Nizamuddin Markaz case has cross border implications: Centre to Delhi HC

Hindi Diwas 2021: Know its history and significance
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP