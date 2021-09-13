IMD alerts: Deep depression to bring heavy rain in 13 states till September 18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday made a forecast that as many as 10 states across India will witness widespread rainfall over the next five days due to a deep depression over north Odisha. This comes after the weather department recently cautioned against the monsoon withdrawing late this year after entering an active phase from Saturday because of a low-pressure system that will move over central and northwest India.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said that the deep depression over Odisha has moved further west-northwestwards in the previous six hours with a speed of 13kmph. “It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours,” the bulletin forecasted, though adding that the deep depression will likely weaken into a depression in the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, the other low pressure lies over Gujarat and its neighbourhood now, and is likely to become “less marked during next three to four days,” according to IMD.

The commissioner of Rajkot municipal corporation said that in the past 24 hours, the Gujarat city has received 13 inches of rainfall. “There’s high rainfall warning for tomorrow also. [A total of] 1,400 people [have been] shifted to shelters and over 300 people rescued,” the commissioner told news agency ANI, adding that no casualties have been reported yet.

Here are the 10 states where heavy rainfall is expected till September 18:

1. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy downpour over central Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and north Konkan is likely till September 17. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh on September 15.

2. The IMD bulletin said that scattered rainfall is expected to continue over peninsular India till September 18. Meanwhile, isolated heavy rain is likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karaikal (also in Puducherry) till September 15.

3. There will be an increase in rainfall over parts of plains of northwest India with a fresh spell of heavy rain at isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan from September 16 onwards.

4. The IMD has also forecasted a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal on September 17. The bulletin said that the circulation is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Odisha-West Bengal coast during the next 48 hours, thereby causing an enhanced rain-related activity in the states and also the eastern part of India.

5. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Odisha and Chhattisgarh isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy downpour are expected for the rest of today. However, this condition will see a reduction thereafter.