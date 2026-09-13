IMD forecasts heavy rain across Gujarat, Maharashtra and several states

India is likely to witness another active spell of monsoon rainfall as a low-pressure area moves west-northwestwards, carrying moisture towards central and western parts of the country.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system was located over southwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Vidarbha at 8.30 am on September 13. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A low-pressure area can be thought of as a natural rain-maker, as it draws in moisture-laden air, helps it rise and cool, and creates clouds that eventually release rain.

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The current system formed over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, near the coasts of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. It is now expected to move west-northwestwards, carrying moisture deeper into the country and affecting weather across central and western regions.

Also Read: India’s monsoon weakens, IMD predicts below-normal rain for next two weeks

This comes as the southwest monsoon enters its later phase. During this period, low-pressure systems moving inland can still trigger strong spells of rain before the monsoon begins its withdrawal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system was located over southwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Vidarbha at 8.30 am on September 13. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across southeast Rajasthan and adjoining north Gujarat during the next 24 hours.

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{{^usCountry}} The system is expected to trigger rainfall across several states, with heavy to extremely heavy showers forecast in parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Gujarat to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The system is expected to trigger rainfall across several states, with heavy to extremely heavy showers forecast in parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Gujarat to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch from September 13 to 15.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat on September 13. Very heavy rain is forecast over Gujarat on September 14, while Saurashtra and Kutch may receive very heavy showers on September 13 and 14.

The weather system is expected to bring intense rainfall over parts of Gujarat as it moves west-northwestwards. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several areas.

The rainfall comes as parts of Gujarat, particularly Saurashtra and Kutch, have experienced a rain deficit. The fresh spell is likely to bring relief to some areas, although intense short-duration showers may also lead to waterlogging and localised flooding.

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Mumbai likely to receive intense showers

In Maharashtra, the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on September 13.

Isolated heavy rain is likely over Marathwada on September 13 and Madhya Maharashtra on September 14. Very heavy rainfall is also expected over Konkan and Goa on September 13, while north Madhya Maharashtra may receive extremely heavy rain on the same day.

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Also Read: Severe waterlogging near Mumbai airport as rain lashes city; watch video

Mumbai and neighbouring areas are likely to experience heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds during the spell. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts, including Thane, Palghar and Raigad, amid the possibility of intense rainfall and strong winds.

The weather department has warned that heavy downpours could lead to waterlogging, traffic disruptions and difficult travel conditions in low-lying areas. Residents have been advised to follow local weather updates and exercise caution during thunderstorms.

Rainfall forecast for other states

According to the IMD, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive widespread rainfall over the next few days. Heavy rain is also forecast over parts of East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab.

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Also Read: Monsoon revival possible in Pune from Sept 14

Several eastern and northeastern states may witness widespread showers, while Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive isolated heavy rain. The IMD has also issued a fishermen warning for the north Maharashtra coast on September 13 and the Gujarat coast and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea until September 16.