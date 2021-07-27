IMD red alert for these states today, heavy rainfall forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. IMD has also forecast enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over east and adjoining central India including Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand from Tuesday.

Konkan, Goa, the ghat areas of central Maharashtra are also expected to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls during the next two days and an increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the region from July 29, IMD said on Monday.

The weather bureau has also said that due to the influence of the low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh, which has become less marked, and the associated cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till July 29 and its intensity will reduce thereafter.

According to IMD, another cyclonic circulation lies over the north Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure area is likely to form over the area and its neighbourhood around July 28 under its influence.

In Maharashtra, the death toll after floods and landslides has risen to 192 after 28 more bodies were recovered, most of them in Raigad, the state government said in a statement. There have been 95 deaths in Raigad, 45 in Satara, 21 in Ratnagiri, 12 in Thane, 7 in Kolhapur and two each in Sindhudurg, Akola, Pune and Wardha and in Mumbai, four people have died.

The state government has said that as many as 48 people were injured in these incidents and 25 still missing.

(With agency inputs)

