IMD sounds red alert for 4 UP districts amid 'severe heatwave', Delhi on orange | Weather update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh as the country continues to face heatwave conditions. As per the weather department in Lucknow, a "take action" alert has been issued for four districts.

People cover their faces to protect themselves from the heatwave on a summer day, in Prayagraj, UP(PTI)

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In eastern Uttar Pradesh, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely at several places during the same period, accompanied by warm nights. As of now, a red alert is active for the districts of Banda, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Kaushambi.

On Wednesday, Banda district recorded the highest temperature in the country at 48 degrees Celsius, while Prayagraj registered 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Hamirpur district recorded 46.2 degrees Celsius, and Jhansi 45.9 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, temperatures in several districts, including Aligarh, Varanasi and Hardoi, remained above 43 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Intense heat, warm nights with no respite: What's driving the extreme heatwave in India

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Mathura and other UP districts have an orange alert in place due to the heatwave. Dry winds, radiational heating to aggravate heat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Mathura and other UP districts have an orange alert in place due to the heatwave. Dry winds, radiational heating to aggravate heat {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per IMD Lucknow, the absence of any active weather system, enhanced radiational heating due to clear skies and dry weather, and the subsidence of hot winds associated with an anticyclone over central India have aggravated the heat conditions in Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per IMD Lucknow, the absence of any active weather system, enhanced radiational heating due to clear skies and dry weather, and the subsidence of hot winds associated with an anticyclone over central India have aggravated the heat conditions in Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The weather office added that dry weather conditions are likely to continue across the state, accompanied by warm nights. Delhi records first heatstroke case amid orange alert {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather office added that dry weather conditions are likely to continue across the state, accompanied by warm nights. Delhi records first heatstroke case amid orange alert {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, for Delhi, the IMD has already implemented a heatwave alert, with intense heat and warm nights predicted for the week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, for Delhi, the IMD has already implemented a heatwave alert, with intense heat and warm nights predicted for the week. {{/usCountry}}

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Along with severe heatwave conditions, the IMD has also predicted strong surface winds across the national capital.

Amid the sweltering heat in Delhi, the national capital also recorded its first heatstroke cases.

A 24-year-old man, who was travelling by train, was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in an unconscious state on Thursday, and remains critical.

"The patient's condition is still very serious. So, through you, I would like to inform everyone that heat stroke, also known as loo lagna, is a very life-threatening condition. In light of the Meteorological Department's alert, all viewers should please exercise caution and consume salt water and other similar medicines frequently," Dr Ajay Chauhan, Nodal Officer at RML hospital, told news agency ANI.

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Hours later, the hospital has reported another heatstroke case, after a 50-year-old man was admitted on Thursday morning after being brought in unconscious by police with an extremely high body temperature.

As per hospital officials, doctors immediately placed the man on ventilator support and initiated ice-cold water immersion cooling.

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