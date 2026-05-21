Intense heat, warm nights with no respite: What's driving the extreme heatwave in India

An intense spell of heat continues to grip India, with the national capital sweltering and temperatures near the 45 degrees Celsius mark. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert that remains active for northwest and central India. An orange alert remains active for large parts of northwest and central India for heatwave conditions (Keshav Singh/HT)

While India experiences extreme heat every year during April and May, this year the heat seems worse than before.

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The heat pattern over northwest, central India and parts of Pakistan naturally witnesses extreme heat due to high solar radiation, dry winds and low soil moisture. However, what remains concerning this year is the limited nighttime cooling.

While sunset usually brings some relief, this year, the temperatures remain high, with IMD reporting 31.9 as the minimum temperature at Delhi's Safdarjung station.

What is behind the heatwave in India? One of the main factors is the development of El Niño conditions in the Pacific. With the onset projected between May and July, weather experts have indicated less moisture over the Indian subcontinent and pre-monsoon heat build-up.

In India, El Niño is associated with harsher summers and a weaker monsoon. IMD’s first-stage long-range forecast already anticipates below-normal rainfall for the June–September season, which 92% of the long-period average.

Another factor is the rise in baseline temperatures, which India has been witnessing since 1961. Adding to this are local factors such as dry spells, reduced cloud cover, and increased infrastructure, especially in cities.

In urban spaces, residents experience the urban heat island effect, a phenomenon that makes cities warmer than rural areas.

This happens due to the infrastructure - concrete roads, asphalt and brick buildings. Dense construction and structures like this tend to soak up the Sun's heat and energy, then release it at night, which is why India is experiencing warm nights these days.

Furthermore, climate change and global warming continue to influence the weather, and the country's increased pollution further traps the heat.

Meanwhile, in rural spaces, forest fires and barren landscapes increase surface heating.

IMD warns of large-scale heatwaves The IMD has predicted large-scale heatwaves across northwest and central India. Heat wave conditions are expected to prevail over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and central Maharashtra on Monday and Tuesday; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh until May 24, HT reported earlier.

“We are not expecting any weather system to bring rain immediately. We can expect severe, large-scale heat waves over Uttar Pradesh. Over surrounding areas also we can expect scattered heat waves. People should be prepared and take necessary precautions,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

An orange alert remains active for large parts of northwest and central India.