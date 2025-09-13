Itanagar, The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain across several Arunachal Pradesh districts from Sunday. IMD warns of heavy rain in Arunachal from Sunday

Heavy rainfall has been predicted over parts of Papum Pare, East Kameng, West Kameng, Namsai, Lohit, Tirap, Longding and Lower Subansiri, it said.

The weather office has issued an 'Orange' alert for these regions, urging residents and authorities to remain cautious against possible waterlogging, flash floods, and landslides.

The intensity of rainfall is likely to escalate in Upper Subansiri, Siang belt, West Kameng, Tawang, Lohit, Anjaw and parts of Lower Dibang Valley on Monday, it said.

The IMD has sounded a 'Red' warning for these districts, highlighting the likelihood of very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Other districts - Papum Pare, East Kameng, Namsai and Changlang - will remain under 'Orange' alert.

On Tuesday, rainfall activity will remain widespread though slightly reduced in severity. Heavy downpours are expected in East Kameng, West Kameng, Papum Pare, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang and Longding, for which an 'Orange' alert has been issued.

The IMD has cautioned of continuing risks of waterlogging in low-lying areas and road blockages due to landslides.

On Wednesday, widespread showers are again predicted, particularly affecting Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, West Kameng, East Kameng, Lower Siang, Namsai and Lohit. While most districts will be under a 'Yellow' watch , heavy rainfall is expected in some pockets, keeping the risk of localised flooding.

The meteorological centre here in its bulletin said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms was very likely over almost all districts of the state on September 13.

Heavy rainfall has been reported or predicted in Papum Pare, West Kameng, East Kameng, Upper Subansiri, Namsai, Lohit and Anjaw. Accordingly, an 'Orange' alert has been sounded in several parts of the state, with authorities advising people in vulnerable areas to remain on guard.

