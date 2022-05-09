IMD's heatwave alert for Delhi; no respite for these other states: Key updates

Even as the southern and eastern states are bracing for the approaching cyclone Asani, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a fresh heatwave alert in Delhi and six other states and Union territories (UTs) till May 14. A “yellow alert” has also been issued for the national capital, which means a warning of a possible weather phenomenon for heatwave conditions between Tuesday (May 10) and Saturday (May 14).

Rajasthan, Vidarbha (in Maharashtra), Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab are the other states where the heatwave is likely to return from Tuesday.

Rainfall over the last few days provided some respite to the citizens of Delhi, with the mercury at the capital's base station, Safdarjung observatory, recorded at a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius - one notch above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius.

However, the Met department has predicted that the maximum temperature is expected to climb to 43 to 45 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and stay between 44 to 46 degrees Celsius between Wednesday and Saturday, in the national capital.

Here are the latest updates on the heatwave conditions across India:

1. In its latest bulletin, the IMD has said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan between May 10 and 13. In east Rajasthan, heatwave conditions will occur in isolated areas during the stipulated time.

2. Isolated pockets of Gujarat will experience heatwave conditions on May 10.

3. In Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh, heatwave conditions are very likely from May 10 to 13.

4. In south Haryana and south Punjab, the heatwave will persist between May 10 and 13. In Delhi, a similar weather alert has been forecast till May 13, according to the latest IMD bulletin.