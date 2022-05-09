Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IMD's heatwave alert for Delhi; no respite for these other states: Key updates
india news

IMD's heatwave alert for Delhi; no respite for these other states: Key updates

The IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature is expected to climb to 43 to 45 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and stay between 44 to 46 degrees Celsius between Wednesday and Saturday, in Delhi.
Delhi and six other states, including its neighbours Punjab and Haryana, will experience heatwave conditions from May 10 to 14, IMD said. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)
Published on May 09, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Even as the southern and eastern states are bracing for the approaching cyclone Asani, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a fresh heatwave alert in Delhi and six other states and Union territories (UTs) till May 14. A “yellow alert” has also been issued for the national capital, which means a warning of a possible weather phenomenon for heatwave conditions between Tuesday (May 10) and Saturday (May 14).

Rajasthan, Vidarbha (in Maharashtra), Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab are the other states where the heatwave is likely to return from Tuesday.

Rainfall over the last few days provided some respite to the citizens of Delhi, with the mercury at the capital's base station, Safdarjung observatory, recorded at a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius - one notch above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius.

However, the Met department has predicted that the maximum temperature is expected to climb to 43 to 45 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and stay between 44 to 46 degrees Celsius between Wednesday and Saturday, in the national capital.

Here are the latest updates on the heatwave conditions across India:

1. In its latest bulletin, the IMD has said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan between May 10 and 13. In east Rajasthan, heatwave conditions will occur in isolated areas during the stipulated time.

RELATED STORIES

2. Isolated pockets of Gujarat will experience heatwave conditions on May 10.

3. In Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh, heatwave conditions are very likely from May 10 to 13.

4. In south Haryana and south Punjab, the heatwave will persist between May 10 and 13. In Delhi, a similar weather alert has been forecast till May 13, according to the latest IMD bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imd heatwave delhi delhi news temperature mercury rise haryana punjab
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP