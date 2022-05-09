Fresh heatwave in store for Capital amid rising mercury, predicts IMD
After a brief respite, mercury rose to over 42 degrees Celsius (°C) in parts of Delhi on Sunday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a return of heatwave conditions in the Capital this week.
While the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, which is considered representative of Delhi, was 40.4°C on Sunday -- two degrees above normal and a degree up from a day ago -- it was 42.7°C at Najafgarh, followed by 42.3°C at Jaffarpur.
The IMD has predicted the rise in temperature to continue into the week, declaring a “yellow alert” (issued to warn of a possible weather phenomenon) in the Capital for heatwave conditions from Tuesday to Saturday.
According to the Met department, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 41°C and 43°C on Monday, following which it will rise to 43-45°C on Tuesday and 44-46°C between Wednesday and Saturday.
“The impact of the western disturbance has gone away and dry westerly winds are returning, which will raise the maximum temperature to 45 degrees in many places of Delhi. Heatwave conditions are likely to return from Tuesday onwards, when Safdarjung could see a maximum of around 43°C and other parts are expected to cross the 45-degree mark,” said a Met official.
The highest maximum recorded at the Safdarjung station so far this year has been 43.5°C, recorded on April 28, 29 and 30. The highest maximum temperature in Delhi so far this year is 47.1°C, recorded at the Sports Complex weather station in Akshardham on April 30.
May is known to be a particularly hot month for the Capital, with the maximum temperature crossing the 45-degree mark at Safdarjung multiple times in recent years.
While the highest maximum in May at Safdarjung last year was just 41.6°C (May 5), it was 46°C (May 27) in 2020, 44.7°C (May 31) in 2019, 45°C (May 27) in 2018. The all-time temperature record for May is 47.2°C, recorded on May 29, 1944.
In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 25.2°C on Sunday, around normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels in the Capital meanwhile oscillated between 32% and 69% respectively, showed data from the weather office.
-
Delhi: Heatwave pushes ozone levels past safe limit
With mercury in the National Capital Region rising earlier than usual this year and roads choking with vehicles, the level of ground-level ozone, a highly reactive gas that can be particularly dangerous to those suffering from asthma and respiratory conditions, is on the rise and has already breached permissible standards at several spots across the city, data from Delhi Pollution Control Committee shows.
-
70% of Southern Ridge cleared of encroachments
Nearly 4,500 hectares or around 70% percent of the total area of the Southern Ridge, which spans 6,210 hectares, has been made free of encroachments with the area now fully notified as a forest under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, said state forest officials aware of the matter. Officials said anti-encroachment drives have been on in discreetly since 2018, after a National Green Tribunal order.
-
Delhi: Man held over role in Subhash Nagar shooting
A day after two brothers were shot at in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar, a 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said on Sunday. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the suspect was identified as one Raju, alias Gogga (47). On Sunday night, two people fired at Ajay Chaudhary and his brother Jaswant, while they were in their SUV at the Subhash Nagar traffic signal.
-
Delhi Court says police complicity must be probed in Jahangirpuri clashes
A Delhi court has said that the possible complicity of police officers in events that led to recent communal clashes in Jahangirpuri needs to be probed, adding that instead of stopping an illegal procession on Hanuman Jayanti, policemen accompanied those marching in the area.
-
States directed to take measures to control dust
With the air quality in Delhi-NCR mostly hovering between 'poor' and 'very poor' categories last month, the sub-committee appointed by the Commission for Air Quality Management has written to the states asking them to intensify dust-control measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).
