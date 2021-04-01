'Immensely humbled': Rajinikanth replies to PM Modi after winning Dadasaheb Phalke award

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for honouring him with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award.

"Immensely humbled and honoured with your greetings and the most prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward award respected and dearest Shri @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt thanks to you and the government of india," Rajinikanth tweeted.

The actor's response came after PM Modi congratulated him. "Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that's Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Rajinikanth also thanked Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar and the jury for conferring upon him the award. "My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty," he added.

Earlier in the day, Javadekar made the announcement on his Twitter handle. "Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic," Javadekar tweeted.

Javadejkar further said, "India every year gives Dadasaheb Phalke award to a film personality. This year this selection has been made by a jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Mohanlal, Biswajit Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan and Subhash Ghai."

The award is named after the father of Indian cinema - Dhundiraj Govind Phalke - and was instituted in 1969. The award is conferred by the government of India for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian Cinema.