Immigration underway for 3rd batch of 112 Indian deportees from US: Official

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has said that 112 people were in the plane carrying third batch of Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the US, that landed in Amritsar on Sunday. The first batch of 104 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US had landed at the Amritsar airport on February 5. (File photo)

Speaking to reporters, Sawhney stated that the people have been provided with whatever things they need like food and diapers. She said that the arrangements have been made for them to return to their homes.

She said, “112 people have come in this flight. Their immigration is going on right now. Whatever they needed, food, diapers, formula, we have provided everything. We have arranged for everything. Arrangements have been made for them to go home. So, immigration is being conducted and it will take quite some time.”

When asked about the number of women and children who have arrived in the flight, Sakshi Sawhney responded, "We will share the data. Let us finish the immigration finish."

The aircraft carrying the third batch of Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the US landed at the Amritsar Airport on Sunday. The third batch arrived just after a day the second batch of Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the US landed in Amritsar.

This is the third such flight of deportees which has landed in Amritsar Airport after US President Donald Trump's inauguration. On February 5, the first batch of to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured that the deportees would be treated properly and that all arrangements had been made. The Chief Minister said the deportees would stay in Amritsar for a few hours before being taken to their respective states.

"Our kids are the ones who are coming here anyway, so from here no one can go hungry, we will make arrangements. We have also made staying arrangements for them. They will stay here for a few hours and then go to their respective states as the flights have been booked by the Ministry of External Affairs already," Mann said in a press conference in Amritsar on Saturday.

On February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's willingness to take back its nationals if they live illegally in the United States and laid emphasis on the need to finish the "ecosystem" of human trafficking. PM Modi also expressed confidence that Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem.

"Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there. As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly the citizens of India - if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back," PM Modi said, answering a query at the joint press conference with President Trump after their bilateral talks.

He said most of the people staying illegally are from ordinary families and are misguided by human traffickers.

"But it doesn't stop just there for us. These are people from ordinary families. They are shown big dreams and most of them are such who are misled and brought here. So, we should attack this entire system of human trafficking. Together, it should be the effort of the US and India to destroy such an ecosystem from its roots so that human trafficking ends...Our bigger fight is against that entire ecosystem, and we are confident that President Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem," PM Modi said.