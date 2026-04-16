‘Impact felt on all of us’: PM Modi shares peace message amid war, flags ‘tense’ situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India supports "stable, sustainable, and lasting peace," in these times of war, particularly in Ukraine and West Asia, adding that military conflict cannot resolve problems.

PM Modi in New Delhi with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker(File Photo/BJP)

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Speaking at a joint meeting with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in New Delhi, Modi described the current global situation as "very serious and tense," adding that its impact is being felt worldwide.

"Today, the entire world is passing through a very serious and tense situation. Its impact is being felt on all of us. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, we support stable, sustainable, and lasting peace," he said.

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He emphasised that India and Austria share a common view that global institutions must be reformed to effectively address emerging challenges, and that eliminating terrorism remains a shared priority.

PM Modi welcomes Austrian Chancellor

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the significance of the visit, Modi said Stocker’s trip to India after four decades was of "utmost importance." He also noted that India is the Austrian leader’s first destination outside Europe. "We are pleased that India is your first destination outside Europe. This reflects your strong commitment to your vision and to strengthening India–Austria relations." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the significance of the visit, Modi said Stocker’s trip to India after four decades was of "utmost importance." He also noted that India is the Austrian leader’s first destination outside Europe. "We are pleased that India is your first destination outside Europe. This reflects your strong commitment to your vision and to strengthening India–Austria relations." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister added that following the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, a new chapter has begun in India-EU relations. "Your visit is also set to take India–Austria ties into a new phase of cooperation and growth," PM Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister added that following the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, a new chapter has begun in India-EU relations. "Your visit is also set to take India–Austria ties into a new phase of cooperation and growth," PM Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump dials Modi amid West Asia war stalemate; need to reopen Hormuz discussed India-Austria sign Migration and Mobility Agreement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump dials Modi amid West Asia war stalemate; need to reopen Hormuz discussed India-Austria sign Migration and Mobility Agreement {{/usCountry}}

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PM Modi said that the two nations have signed a Migration and Mobility Agreement, which will help promote mobility in the nursing sector.

He also announced the launch of the India–Austria Working Holiday Programme to boost youth exchanges.

Expressing appreciation for Austria’s engagement, Modi said the visiting delegation reflects a "big vision" for deeper economic ties.

"By combining Austria's expertise with India's speed and scale, we will ensure reliable technology and supply chains for the entire world. We will also strengthen our partnership in the areas of defense, semiconductors, quantum, and biotechnology," PM Modi said.

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Austria’s role in India’s infrastructure

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PM Modi also noted the contribution of Austrian companies to India's engineering projects.

"Be it the Delhi Metro or the Atal Tunnel, Austria’s tunnelling expertise has made a strong impact. From green energy to urban development, Austrian companies have been actively contributing to India’s engineering projects."

He added that Stocker's visit will bring new "enthusiasm in trade and investment."

"With India’s speed and scale and Austria’s expertise, we will ensure reliable technology and supply chains for the world."

Stocker is currently on a four-day official visit to India. This is his inaugural visit to the country and his first official visit to the Asian continent since taking office in 2025.

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