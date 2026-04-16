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‘Impact felt on all of us’: PM Modi shares peace message amid war, flags ‘tense’ situation

PM Modi was speaking at a joint meeting with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, who is in New Delhi on a four-day official visit to India.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 03:06 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India supports "stable, sustainable, and lasting peace," in these times of war, particularly in Ukraine and West Asia, adding that military conflict cannot resolve problems.

PM Modi in New Delhi with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker(File Photo/BJP)

Speaking at a joint meeting with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in New Delhi, Modi described the current global situation as "very serious and tense," adding that its impact is being felt worldwide.

"Today, the entire world is passing through a very serious and tense situation. Its impact is being felt on all of us. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, we support stable, sustainable, and lasting peace," he said.

Also Read: India, Germany to step up defence and tech ties amid West Asia churn

He emphasised that India and Austria share a common view that global institutions must be reformed to effectively address emerging challenges, and that eliminating terrorism remains a shared priority.

PM Modi welcomes Austrian Chancellor

PM Modi said that the two nations have signed a Migration and Mobility Agreement, which will help promote mobility in the nursing sector.

He also announced the launch of the India–Austria Working Holiday Programme to boost youth exchanges.

Expressing appreciation for Austria’s engagement, Modi said the visiting delegation reflects a "big vision" for deeper economic ties.

"By combining Austria's expertise with India's speed and scale, we will ensure reliable technology and supply chains for the entire world. We will also strengthen our partnership in the areas of defense, semiconductors, quantum, and biotechnology," PM Modi said.

Also Read: What next for India's Russian oil purchase as Bessent announces no extension to waiver

Austria’s role in India’s infrastructure

PM Modi also noted the contribution of Austrian companies to India's engineering projects.

"Be it the Delhi Metro or the Atal Tunnel, Austria’s tunnelling expertise has made a strong impact. From green energy to urban development, Austrian companies have been actively contributing to India’s engineering projects."

He added that Stocker's visit will bring new "enthusiasm in trade and investment."

"With India’s speed and scale and Austria’s expertise, we will ensure reliable technology and supply chains for the world."

Stocker is currently on a four-day official visit to India. This is his inaugural visit to the country and his first official visit to the Asian continent since taking office in 2025.

 
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