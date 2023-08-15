Modi says situation in Manipur has improved; laments loss of lives, gender crimes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the situation in Manipur has improved over the last few days even as he lamented the loss of lives and gender crimes that took place in the state after ethnic violence broke out in the state in early May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking from the ramparts of Delhi’s Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said, “In the last few weeks, a phase of violence was witnessed in the northeast, especially in Manipur. Several people lost their lives, and the honour of mothers and daughters was tarnished. However, reports of peace have come during the last few days.” Modi began his address by referring to the Manipur issue.

Ethnic clashes between the tribal Kukis, which mostly reside in the hill districts, and the majority Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley, since May 3 have left over 150 people dead and more than 50,000 displaced in Manipur.

Modi said the country stood with the people of Manipur. He urged the people of the state to take forward the peace witnessed during the last few days. Modi said peace would lead to a solution to the problems in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi said the state and central governments were working together and doing their best to resolve the problems that the northeastern state was facing.

Clashes first broke out in Churachandpur town after Kuki groups called for protests against a proposal for granting scheduled tribe status to the Meitei community. Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods into jungles, often across state borders.

The monsoon session of Parliament was disrupted over the Manipur violence with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the issue and Modi’s statement on it.

Speaking in Parliament last week, Modi assured the people of Manipur that the country was with them, and peace would soon be restored in the state. Replying to a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, he said, “Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. ...I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters that the country is with you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Videos of a mob stripping and parading two women naked in Manipur provoked outrage last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON