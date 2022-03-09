Improving FSLs key demand in state Budget: K’taka police chief

One of the strongest requirements from the police department in the state Budget was provisions to improve the forensic science laboratories (FSLs) in the state as the delays in DNA, cyber and document analysis run up to two years, paralysing several investigations, Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood said on Tuesday.

“Our major requirement was to strengthen the forensic labs in the state. So, with the funds that have been allocated in last year and this year, we will be seeing considerable changes in the FSLs,” Sood said.

Explaining the problems faced by the department, Sood said that at the FSL in Bengaluru, which is the largest in the state, there are 14 different sections of the forensic sciences, including cyber, DNA, documentation etc. In the six FSLs located outside the city, less than four sections are operating. This increases the pressure on the FSL in Bengaluru and causes delays.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a regional forensic science laboratory in Hubballi on Sunday. The new lab is part of the efforts to improve the condition of forensic analysis in the city.

While inaugurating the new centre in Hubli The CM said, “DNA, Cyber, Mobile, Documentation and Audio-Video sections have been already opened here. There is a need to establish a Narcotics section. Already, 80 scientists have been selected for recruitment and they will be appointed at Hubballi and Ballari after training. The law should always be ahead of the criminals and only then the crime can be controlled.’

“Audio-video and mobile are important because the number of CCTV footage and mobile phones coming analysis as increasing by the day. So, this will be a boost,” added B Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Technical Services.

Sood added that over the last two years, the manpower in forensics has increased drastically showing the department’s emphasis on forensic sciences. “For the past two years, forensic has been our top priority. Whatever manpower he had in the last 20 years (in FSLs) has tripled in the last two years. We have set aside an equal amount of money for infrastructure development and procuring equipment. The staff will also be trained at the forensic sciences university in Gujarat,” he added.

Apart from that, in a first in the country, Karnataka Police is set to have its unit of specialised investigators trained in forensic sciences to collect evidence from and protect any crime scene. Hitendra said’ Crime Scene Officers’ comprise candidates who are trained in forensic sciences and will not be part of the police force, and their job will be to collect forensic evidence and preserve crimes scenes, which are now handled by the police constables.

The officer added that the written test for the post of Crime Scene Officer has concluded, the training of the selected candidates will begin soon.

