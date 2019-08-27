Imran Khan considering complete closure of air space to India, tweets Pak minister

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:18 IST

Pakistan may opt for a complete closure of its air space to India, a couple of weeks after it announced closure of one corridor forcing international flights, mainly to western destinations, to take a longer route. The possible move for ‘complete closure’ was suggested in a meeting of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, said Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

“PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India,” Fawad tweeted while suggesting that closure of air space was one of the many other measures being considered by the Pakistan government as it seeks to register its opposition to abrogation of Article 370 that removed special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“ ...A complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... #Modi has started we’ll finish,” Fawad tweeted.

Pakistan’s decision to close one of its air corridors had added a maximum of 12-minutes duration to Air India’s international flights that were forced to avoid the corridor while flying to the US, Europe and the Middle East. Air India operates around 50 flights daily through Pakistani airspace.

Following the Balakot air strikes, Pakistan had closed its airspace on February 26 and it was fully reopened on July 16.

Islamabad’s move comes close on the heels of Pakistan PM Imran Khan declaring himself an “ambassador of Kashmir” in an address to the nation on Monday. Khan had also said that he will speak at the UN General Assembly on September 27 and highlight the Kashmir issue on world stage.

Imran Khan had claimed that his government had succeeded in internationalising the Kashmir issue by raising it at the recently held United Nations Security Council meet. He also alleged that India’s decision of ending J&K’s special status ran counter to UN resolutions on Kashmir.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 19:46 IST