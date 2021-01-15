In 2 Bihar villages, over 35 birds found dead, no samples taken before burial
- Earlier, more than 125 chickens were found dead in an agricultural field near Patedhi Tilak village under the same police station of the district, sparking panic among villagers.
Panic prevailed in more than five villages on Thursday after crows and pigeons were found dead, lying scattered in large numbers in two villages under the Saraiya police station in Muzaffarpur. However, animal husbandry officials ruled out any possibility of the spread of bird flu before burying the dead birds.
This is the second incident in the last one week of birds being found dead in the area.
In the latest incident, more than two dozen pigeons were found dead in a mango orchard adjacent to Jaitpur and Basara village. “We counted more than 28 dead pigeons and informed local animal husbandry officials. They later buried the birds in a ditch,” said Shankar Rai, a local resident.
Over 10 crows were found dead near Raghwa Chapra under the same police station.
Dr Punita Kumari, in-charge of the Jaitpur animal husbandry hospital, said all the birds had died naturally. “There were no symptoms of bird flu in them. So, no samples were taken from them before disposing the carcasses,” she said, adding that senior officials in the district had been informed about it.
“We are waiting for their directions. If any test is required, the carcasses will be dug out and samples sent to a lab,” she said.
