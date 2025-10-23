In a first, 150 indigenous dogs are getting commando op training

Over 150 indigenous Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound dogs are being trained for the first time by the Border Security Force (BSF) to undertake high-risk commando operations across India’s eastern and western frontiers and in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, officials aware of the development said. PM Modi had emphasised the importance of recognising and utilising indigenous dog breeds within national security forces. (PTI)

Launched in 2018 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the BSF’s National Training Centre for Dogs in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, the initiative aims to promote the use of Indian dog breeds in security operations.

During his visit, the PM had emphasised the importance of recognising and utilising indigenous dog breeds within national security forces, following which the BSF initiated a programme to identify, develop, and deploy these native breeds in operational roles.

“BSF inducted two Indian breeds — the Rampur Hound and the Mudhol Hound. Known for their agility, endurance, adaptability, and resilience, as these breeds are well-suited to India’s diverse geo-climatic conditions. Their natural disease resistance, hardiness, and low maintenance needs make them particularly effective in demanding field environments. Among the many native breeds, the Rampur Hound and the Mudhol Hound stand out for their historical significance and good working abilities,” said an official aware of the matter, adding that the force has also started breeding the dogs, and expanded to subsidiary K9 training centres, to ensure large-scale development and deployment of Indian breed dogs across the force.

He added that the effectiveness of Indian dog breeds was proven during the All India Police Duty Meet 2024 in Lucknow, where Riya, a Mudhol Hound, became the first Indian-bred dog to win both the Best in Tracker Trade and Best Dog of the Meet titles, outperforming 116 foreign-bred competitors.

A senior officer aware of the matter told news agency PTI that “about a dozen Indian breed dogs are being trained for the first time in undertaking precarious commando operations along with their handlers...”