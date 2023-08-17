In a first, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flies Indian flag using drone

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday flew the Tricolor using drones at prominent locations across Gwalior as part of the central government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flies the national flag using a drone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drone carried the national flag over various places for about 15 minutes at a height of 400ft. The event was jointly organised by the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA), Bharat Drone Association and Garuda Aerospace.

The central government has introduced a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, valued at ₹120 crore, to boost drone manufacturing in the country under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“The city of Gwalior has contributed significantly to the nation’s development for centuries, and today, the ongoing development projects in the city reflect the commitment of the double-engine government. Yesterday (August 15), Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the outline of India’s Amrit Kal from the Red Fort (in Delhi), and I am confident that Gwalior will also become a crucial part of this progress,” Scindia said on social media on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scindia also expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their efforts for the development projects in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON