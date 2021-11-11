Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In Bengal’s Malda district, 40 injured after being attacked by pack of foxes

After the villagers raised an alarm the animals were chased away. However, two of the foxes were beaten to death.
Locals recounted that a pack of around 20 foxes attacked villagers at Hardamnagar early on Thursday morning. (Image used for representation). (REUTERS PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 07:27 PM IST
BySreyasi Pal

Nearly 40 villagers were injured in Malda district of north Bengal after a pack of foxes allegedly attacked them on Thursday morning. The villagers killed two foxes after the incident.

Locals recounted that a pack of around 20 foxes attacked villagers at Hardamnagar early on Thursday morning. The injured villagers have been admitted to Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital for vaccination and treatment.

“We haven’t seen so many foxes in our village earlier. This morning suddenly 20-odd foxes attacked many villagers-completely unprovoked. We have no idea where the animals came from,” said Bani Chowdhury, a resident of Hardamnagar.

After the villagers raised an alarm the animals were chased away. However, two of the foxes were beaten to death.

“Around 40 people have been injured. We have set up a special camp for the treatment of the injured villagers. They have been administered vaccines and medicine. The injury of around 15 villagers is very serious. We may have to shift them to Chanchol Hospital,” said Dr Choton Mondal, medical officer of Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital.

An officer of the Harishchandrapur police station said that there is a wooded area near the village. The animals may have come from there.

“We have informed the forest officials. The animals could have strayed into the village for food,” said a police officer.

