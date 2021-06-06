In Delhi, only 2nd dose of Covaxin will be available for 18+ category now

Only the second dose of Covaxin will be available now in Delhi for the 18+ population as the Capital has run out of Covaxin stock for this age group and people who have got their first dose have to travel to Meerut, Chandigarh in search of the second dose. The Delhi government on Sunday directed all private hospitals and nursing homes to administer Covaxin only to those eligible for the second dose in respect of the 18-44 age group. This will go on until further orders.

"DDMA hereby directs that all private hospitals and nursing homes functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres for Covaxin shall ensure that Covaxin shall be used for vaccination to only those people (of age group 18-44 years) who are eligible for receiving second dose of vaccination during the month of June, 2021 or till further orders," the order reads.

The Delhi high court this week rapped the Delhi government and asked why it started vaccination centres with pomp and splendour when it is not being able to provide the second dose of Covaxin. The 2nd dose of Covaxin is to be taken within four weeks.

Petitioners, residents of Delhi, moved the high court saying that people have to travel to nearby cities to get their second doses as the Capital has exhausted its stock of vaccines.

The Delhi government told the court that Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of the vaccine, had promised five lakh doses of Covaxin in May, but only supplied 1.5 lakh doses. The matter will be heard on June 7.

AAP leader and Delhi MLA Atishi on Sunday said it has been two weeks since Delhi ran out of its stock of both Covishield and Covaxin for the 18 to 44 age group. Fresh supply from the Centre will come on June 10.

"It is becoming a serious issue as a lot of people in the 18-44 group are nearing their date for the second dose. We are also hearing reports that people are travelling 100-200 km to Meerut, Bulandshahr to get their shots because there are no vaccines in Delhi," Atishi said.

Delhi received a fresh stock of vaccines on Friday, which is for the 45 plus age group and it has now 21,850 Covaxin doses and 5,62,520 doses of Covishield for the 45+ category.

(With agency inputs)