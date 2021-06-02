Why start vaccination centres if you can't provide 2nd dose of Covaxin: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government why it started vaccination centres "with so much pomp and splendour" when it knew that it could not provide the second dose of Covaxin, which is to be administered within a gap of four to six weeks.

Justice Rekha Palli, while hearing two pleas where the petitioners had not got the second dose of vaccine despite efforts, issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government.

The court asked the Delhi government whether it was ready to make a statement that it would stick to the time frame.

The court also issued a notice to the Centre on two pleas to make the second dose of both vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield — available in Delhi.

The petitioners had said that several people are travelling to Meerut or other places to get the vaccine dose as Delhi has exhausted its stock. This is an issue is of general importance and therefore requires serious consideration, the court noted and posted the matter to be heard again on June 4.

"When Maharashtra did not have the vaccine, they stopped the process because they knew that it would not have the second dose and the vaccine will lose its effect," the judge noted.

Additional standing counsel of the Delhi government, advocate Anuj Aggarwal, told that he would seek instructions on the matter and urged that the matter be taken up on Friday.

In the instant petition, in which both the Delhi government and the Centre have been made parties, the petitioner mentioned that while Covaxin is made available in other states, Delhi is being deprived of Covaxin doses. Hence, people who got their first shot in Delhi have to travel to other cities to get the second doses. No steps were taken to ensure that the second doses are administered on time while the first doses were given to beneficiaries in Delhi.

The plea said that while Covaxin is made available in other states, Delhi is being deprived of Covaxin doses.

"Hence, people who got their first shot in Delhi have to travel to other cities to get the second doses. No steps were taken to ensure that the second doses are administered on time while the first doses were given to beneficiaries in Delhi, " the plea said.