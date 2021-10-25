On last day of J-K visit, Shah to inaugurate development projects in Srinagar

Union home minister Amit Shah, who is on the last leg of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, will on Monday inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar. Shah's visit to the Valley is the first since the revocation of Article 370 and 35A in August 2019.

On Sunday, Shah visited the forward areas of the Makwal border and interacted with the soldiers and local population. He was accompanied by J-K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

Speaking to news agency ANI, additional director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted to the Western Command, NS Jamwal said on Sunday that Shah's visit to the border area was a huge encouragement for the soldiers. "He has assured that our issues of tunnels and drones are being addressed and it will be resolved soon," Jamwal added

In Jammu, the Union home minister met the delegations of Kashmiri Pandits, Gujjar-Bakarwal community, Pahadi community and Jammu and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce.

Addressing a rally in Bhagwati Nagar ground after he inaugurated a new campus of the IIT in Jammu on Sunday, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi restored the grassroots democracy and started a new phase of development in Kashmir where lakhs of people faced injustice under the garb of Article 370.

On Saturday, Amit Shah met the families of civilians and soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir who were killed by terrorists in a series of targeted killings in October. As many as 11 civilians, a majority of who belonged to other states, have been killed this month.

Shah also met the family of slain Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Parvez Ahmad, who was killed by terrorists in June this year. Shah said that the entire country is proud of Ahmad's bravery and offered a government job to the policeman's wife.

Chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said the Union home minister's visit to the Valley is to give confidence to people that security forces and the state administration are with them. “We will not allow this to be perpetrated and that we will bring the situation under control,” Rawat added.

(With agency inputs)