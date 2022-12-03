In Godhra train case, Gujarat government opposes release of convicts

The Gujarat government on Friday opposed the release of some convicts of the 2002 Godhra train burning case during a plea hearing in the Supreme Court. Appearing for the state government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said convicts prevented passengers from escaping the burning coach, news agency PTI reported.

The SC bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha was hearing a bail plea to release convicts involved in stone pelting in the Godhra train burning case. Appeals were made by the convicts to the top court against the 2017 Gujarat high court verdict that appraised their conviction.

The apex court observed that the stone-pelting accused can be granted bail given that they have already spent around 17-18 years in jail. It further directed to specify individual roles of these convicts.

Mehta opposed the move saying these convicts prevented people to escape the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express which was under fire in 2002, leading to the death of 59 people. The incident was the precursor of riots in Gujarat.

Mehta also told the bench that he would inform specific roles of the convicts after examining them. The matter was listed for further hearing on December 15.