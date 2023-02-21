Home / India News / In Hyderabad, boy, 5, mauled to death by stray dogs; captured on CCTV

In Hyderabad, boy, 5, mauled to death by stray dogs; captured on CCTV

Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:30 PM IST

The boy, identified as Pradeep, was roaming alone on an empty street on his own when a few stray dogs started barking at him and pulling at his clothes, the video showed.

BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 5-year-old toddler was mauled to death by a few stray dogs in Hyderabad. The latest dog-bite incident, which took place on Sunday and was caught on a CCTV camera, once again raised questions about security children amid the nuisance of stray dogs, while many are also asking why the child was alone and did not get any help.

The boy, identified as Pradeep, was roaming alone on an empty street on his own when the dogs started barking and then pulling his clothes, the video showed.

In the very disturbing video, the boy can be been trying to escape but was soon surrounded by the canines. As he fell down, the dogs started attacking him aggressively from all sides.

According to news agency ANI, the boy's father, Gangadhar, was a security guard and had taken him to his workplace. The toddler sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. A case has been registered with the police.

On social media, the incident triggered sharp reactions from netizens.

“In such a broad daylight, it's been happening for few minutes, and, shockingly no one has come to the poor child's rescue…It's just concrete jungle,” wrote one user, replying to a video on the micro-blogging site.

“It's scary and teary !! A boy mauled by street dogs!! Who shall be culpable for this ?? The governments, the Municipal administration, the animal lovers or the courts,” said another person.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao took cognizance of the matter and expressed condolences to the family.

“We've been trying to tackle street dog menace in our municipalities. We've created animal care centres, animal birth control centres. My sincere condolences to the family and we'll ensure that our best is done so that these incident are not repeated,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

“I know I can't bring back the child. I'll do everything in my capacity so that this does not repeat again,” he added.

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh where a seven-year-old boy died after being bitten by stray dogs while playing in the backyard of his house in Bilaspur village. Villagers nearby came to the boy's rescue but by that time he was bleeding profusely. They chased the dogs away and took the boy to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

