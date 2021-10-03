Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / In Japan, man diagnosed with ‘restless anal syndrome’ after recovery from Covid-19
india news

In Japan, man diagnosed with ‘restless anal syndrome’ after recovery from Covid-19

Published on Oct 03, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Representative Image
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

In what is possibly the first such case of a post-Covid complication, a 77-year-old man in Japan reported “deep anal discomfort” just days after recovering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Doctors at the Tokyo University Hospital diagnosed him with “restless anal syndrome.”

According to Business Insider, which reported the case citing BMC Infectious Diseases, doctors noted that the symptoms shown by the man were consistent with those shown by patients with restless leg syndrome (RLS). Additionally, in yet another feature common with RLS, he was able to get some relief via exercise, the report noted.

Tests, however, concluded that except a few haemorrhoids, the senior citizen was absolutely fine. There were no issues such as brain abnormalities, bladder disturbances etc. Restless feeling, anxiety and insomnia were the only health issues that he faced after recovering from Covid-19, the Business Insider report said.

The “anal discomfort” was resolved through a course of Clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures, it further stated.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, the man was hospitalised with mild Covid-19 that included sore throat, cough and fever. He received treatment for mild pneumonia after developing low-grade fever for 10 days. He was discharged after his respiratory functions improved to normal 21 days after hospitalisation.

Restless leg syndrome:

BMC describes restless leg syndrome as a “common neurological, sensorimotor” disorder, caused by the dysfunction of the central nervous system. An urge to move is perhaps the most common symptom of this disorder. The symptoms worsen if the body is at rest. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
post-covid complications japan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhabanipur bypolls: All eyes on south Kolkata seat as counting begins

TMC predicts big victory for Mamata Banerjee despite lower voter turnout

CJI seeks government’s cooperation on picks made by collegium

Revival of Mahatma Gandhi’s commune Tolstoy Farm in South Africa continues
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP