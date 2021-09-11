Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In joint op with Assam Rifles, Manipur police kill self-styled SDFK commander

A Manipur police statement said the police team that went to arrest the self-styled commander-in-chief of the armed group was fired upon from a house.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:21 AM IST
IMPHAL: A joint team of the Manipur police and 31 Assam Rifles killed a self-styled commander-in-chief of an armed group, Socialist Democratic Front of Kukiland (SDFK), and arrested his bodyguard in Manipur’s Churachandpur district early on Friday.

According to police, the joint operation was launched based on specific input about the movement of the top SDFK commander along with an accomplice in Khominthang village in New Lamka area of the district.

The firing started around 2am when security personnel surrounded a house where the insurgent was reported to be hiding. The suspects fired at the police team.

A police statement said security teams entered the house after the firing stopped and found a person lying dead. He was identified as Letminthang Haokip alias Boithang, the self-styled top commander of the group.

Lunkhosei Chongloi, who is said to be bodyguard of Boithang, was found injured and was evacuated to district hospital from where he was sent to Imphal for treatment,it said.

During a search of the house, the security team seized three pistols with 3 magazines, 2 hand-held radio Sets, 282 rounds of 9mm and a two wheeler, it added. The place was immediately cordoned off and sealed.

The district police said there were seven other cases registered against Boithang at Churachandpur police station.

