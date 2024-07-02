In Kerala, mobile app to allow users to reserve, pay for parking spaces

The Kerala government is preparing to launch a mobile parking application to tackle the issue of parking space availability in major cities across the state, Matrubhoomi reported. Funding for this initiative will be shared between the Centre and state governments.(Image for representation.)

Spearheaded by the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), this innovative initiative will allow users to reserve and pay for parking spaces in advance through a mobile app.

The project is set to begin in Ernakulam district, with an estimated cost of ₹5 crore. Funding for this initiative will be shared between the Centre and state governments.

According to Matrubhoomi, the mobile parking application project is expected to be operational within six months.

Also Read | Kerala startup’s smart solution to mounting parking woes

In preparation for the app's release, a thorough study has been conducted on 51 parking lots managed by Kochi Metro. These include the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), the Kochi Corporation, and the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA).

Additionally, private parking facilities will be integrated into the app, with the installation of CCTV camera and other monitoring devices across designated parking areas to track vehicle movement.

Also Read | Kochi sees 60% surge in 2023 Airbnb bookings as millennials flock to explore

According to Matrubhoomi, the KMTA was established to coordinate and enhance public transport modes in Kochi. The body not only aims to improve parking services but also seeks to create new revenue streams for both the government and private stakeholders.

In December, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation launched a mobile application to control the problem of illegal parking, according to The Indian Express.

“The application is developed using the latest technology to identify wrongly parked vehicles. The number, image, and GPS location of the defaulting vehicle will be shared with the municipality as well as the Transport Department through the application,” an official told the newspaper.

Thereafter, the vehicle owners will be informed about the penalty through a message on their mobile phone.