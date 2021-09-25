Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In last 7 yrs, over 43 crore Indians included in banking system: PM Modi at UNGA
india news

In last 7 yrs, over 43 crore Indians included in banking system: PM Modi at UNGA

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the UN General Assembly and said that more than 36 crore people in India have an insurance security scheme – something they couldn’t imagine in the past.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Covid-19, Afghanistan, and other ongoing matters at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool)

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about an “all-inclusive” and “universal” development. He stated that during the last seven years, more than 43 crore people have been included into the banking system, who were deprived of the facility earlier.

“Today over 36 crore people have an insurance security scheme (Bima Suraksha Kavach) who could not imagine this earlier,” PM Modi told the UN General Assembly.

He further stated that India has offered treatment to more than “50 crore people and connected them with quality healthcare service.” “India has constructed three crore pucca (concrete) houses for homeless families and made them homeowners,” the Prime Minister added.

Also Read | PM Modi announces world's first DNA vaccine for Covid-19 from global stage

While highlighting the various flagship initiatives undertaken by the Indian government for its citizens, PM Modi said that the modern-day definition of Antyodaya is one where no individual is left behind. “It is with this principle that India today is moving forward on integrated development,” PM Modi added.

RELATED STORIES

Speaking about the issue of polluted water, the Prime Minister said that it doesn’t only plague India but the entire world, especially the “poor and developing countries.” “In order to address this challenge, we are carrying out a very big campaign to ensure clean piped water to more than 17 crore homes,” PM Modi said during his UNGA speech.

PM Modi’s UN speech covered several important matters ranging between the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic to the Afghanistan crisis due to the country’s recapture by the Islamist militant group Taliban.

Following his speech, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda took to Twitter to hail the “most popular world leader” and said that PM Modi spoke like a true “statesman.” “His speech is going to make 130 crore Indians of the country proud,” Nadda wrote in Hindi.

PM Modi, who addressed the UNGA during his three-day US visit – which marked his first in-person visit to the States after US President Joe Biden took charge, is scheduled to head back to India tonight.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi united nations general assembly
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi concludes 3-day visit, to bring back 157 artefacts US handed over

‘Suspected woman handler in DRDO espionage case proposed marriage to 2 accused’: CID

News updates from HT: 18 NDRF teams deployed in Andhra, Odisha for Cyclone Gulab

Sneha Dubey is not the first. These young diplomats took on Pakistan at UN
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP