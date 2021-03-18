In last one year, more people died of road accidents than Covid-19: Nitin Gadkari
The government is serious about reducing road accidents as more people died from such mishaps in the last one year than from Covid-19 infection, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said the government is very much concerned about road accidents and will have to take all steps to reduce road accidents.
"Our government is serious about reducing road accidents...1.5 lakh people died due to road accidents in the last one year which is more than 1.46 lakh deaths due to Covid-19," he said.
The minister further noted that most of those who died due to road accidents were people in the age group of 18-35.
According to a recent World Bank report, India accounts for the highest number of road accidents globally, with 1.5 lakh people being killed and more than 4.5 lakh crippled annually in 4.5 lakh road accidents with losses amounting to 3.14 per cent of the GDP.
India slips to 56th in house price index: Report
Prohibition on use of social media illegal, Air India pilots write to chairman
Compliance, increased testing: Key points from UP govt's new Covid-19 guidelines
In last one year, more people died of road accidents than Covid: Nitin Gadkari
Roll back ban on posting on social media, digital platforms: Air India pilots
Battle for ‘Kerala’s Gujarat’ seen as verdict on BJP’s southern push
Actor Arun Govil, famous as Lord Ram of ‘Ramayan’ TV series, joins BJP
The inside story of why Indira Gandhi called the 1977 elections
News updates from HT: Amarinder Singh threatens to move SC against farm laws
UP government releases fresh Covid-19 guidelines, ramps up testing
With believers, awaiting final verdict on Sabarimala: Pinarayi Vijayan
CM Kejriwal urges Centre to make Covid-19 vaccine available to all
- Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi government can cover the entire city within three months if the Center permits vaccination for all.