In latest salvo at Modi, Jairam Ramesh mentions Food Security Act: ‘Not just Feku…’

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP-ruled central government recently filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, emphasising the benefits of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Taking to Twitter, the veteran politician called Modi not just a “feku master but Uturn Ustad”, referring to his support to the Act now as opposed to the time when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Ramesh wrote the post in response to a Twitter user who had shared an old video of Modi from his chief ministerial days where he can be heard saying that the then proposed Food Security Bill is going to only raise hunger issues for the poor population of the country. The PM is also heard saying that the then Bill is in a way snatching food off the plates of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In another tweet, the Congress MP said that the NFSA was launched in September 2013 by the then UPA government at the Centre but was “bitterly opposed by 1 CM”.

“Now that CM who became PM has got an affidavit filed in Supreme Court highlighting its positive impact. He mocked MGNREGA too but embraced it later. But he won’t give an iota of credit where due!” Ramesh's tweet read.

His remarks come after the Centre recently told the apex court after filing the affidavit that the per capita income of population in India has increased in real terms by 33.4 per cent since the enactment of the NFSA in 2013. The government stated that this rise has taken a large number of Indian households to higher income class.

“During last eight years, since the enactment of NFSA, per capita income of the population in India has increased in real terms by 33.4 per cent. The rise in per capita income of people is bound to have taken a large number of households to higher income class and they may not be as vulnerable as they were in 2013-14,” the Centre said, according to news agency PTI.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition seeking welfare measures for migrant workers.

The NFSA provides for coverage of up to 75 cent of the rural population and up to 50 per cent of the urban population for obtaining subsidised foodgrains under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

The central government also told the top court that nearly 4.7 crore ration cards have been added in the past eight years under NFSA.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to devise a mechanism so that migrant workers get food grains without ration cards. It had also said that the welfare schemes of the Union government should reach a maximum number of workers and the state governments must cooperate and assist in this matter with the Centre.

