In letter to PM Modi, Stalin seeks Sisodia's release, calls arrest ‘misuse of…’

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the release of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, who is in jail over allegations of irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

“The arrest of Delhi Dy CM @msisodia on trumped up allegations is terrorising the due process of law. It is misuse of power and reminds of Emergency days. I appeal to Hon'ble @PMOIndia to uphold residual reputation of investigating agencies & direct the release of @msisodia”, Stalin tweeted along with the letter written to the prime minister. Claiming that the canons of criminal justice system have been ‘thrown to the winds’, Stalin said that the “due process of law has been abused just for the personal satisfaction of a ruling party at the Union”. Sisodia, who is considered to be the closest aide of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26 after being grilled for close to eight hours. After being in 7-day CBI custody, the AAP leader has been sent to judicial custody till March 20. At the time of his arrest, Sisodia was the deputy chief minister and held 18 portfolios in the Delhi government. He had resigned from his post on February 28, and his resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu today. ALSO READ: On Sisodia's arrest, Kerala CM writes to Modi: ‘desirable act would have been…’“One can notice a fact that in the last 9 years, the independence of investigating agencies has been robbed wherever the interest of the party in power at the Centre is involved”, the Tamil Nadu chief minister wrote.

"I would like to remind you that misuse of investigating agencies and constitutional offices including that of office of Governor can never strengthen the vibrant democracy in India and the day of arrest of Thiru Manish Sisodia and terrorising the due process of law will be remembered as the Black Day in the BJP regime at the Union," the letter read.

“I hope that you will agree that different ideologies and several political parties are the heartbeat of Indian Democracy. In the same stretch, the rule of law and personal liberty are the cornerstones of our criminal justice system”, he said.

