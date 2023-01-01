In Lucknow, schools to start from 10 am for students of Classes 1 to 8

LUCKNOW In view of cold weather conditions, schools for Classes 1 to 8 would start from 10 am and close at 2 pm. The timings, which will remain into effect from January 2 to 10, apply to both private and government-aided schools in Lucknow. Meanwhile, the government primary schools from Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 14, said Lucknow’s Basic Shiksha Adhikari Arun Kumar on Sunday. The decision was taken in consultation with Lucknow’s district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar.

