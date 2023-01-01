Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In Lucknow, schools to start from 10 am for students of Classes 1 to 8

In Lucknow, schools to start from 10 am for students of Classes 1 to 8

india news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 11:39 PM IST

LUCKNOW In view of cold weather conditions, schools for Classes 1 to 8 would start from 10 am and close at 2 pm

The timings will remain into effect from January 2 to 10. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW In view of cold weather conditions, schools for Classes 1 to 8 would start from 10 am and close at 2 pm. The timings, which will remain into effect from January 2 to 10, apply to both private and government-aided schools in Lucknow. Meanwhile, the government primary schools from Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 14, said Lucknow’s Basic Shiksha Adhikari Arun Kumar on Sunday. The decision was taken in consultation with Lucknow’s district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP