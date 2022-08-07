In Manipur, mobile internet suspended for 5 days amid law and order concerns

In Manipur, mobile data has been suspended for five days, a government order has said, after an incident was reported from the Bishnupur district. Some anti-social elements, the order highlights, have been trying to using social media for “transmission of images, hate speech, and hate video messages inciting the passion of public”, adding that the “rumour-mongers” may create law and order issues for the state.

The move came after an eco-van was set ablaze in the Phougakchao Ikhang area of Bishnpur by "three-four youth of a community". The incident is said to have created “tense communal situation and law and order situation in the state.”

Large gatherings have also been banned in the district. The District Magistrate of Bishnupur has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC for a period of two months across the valley district, beginning Saturday evening, news agency PTI reported.

There is "imminent danger of loss of life and of damage to public property", as per the order issued by the government of Manipur’s home department.

The northeastern state has been witnessing tensions since Friday, as per a PTI report, after Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) imposed an indefinite economic blockade along the national highways of the landlocked state. Demanding that the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021, the student body carried out demonstrations after the government introduced the Manipur (hill areas) district council 6th and 7th amendment bills earlier this week.

Through the bill, the student body has been demanding greater financial and administrative autonomy of the hill region to ensure development at par with the valley areas of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

