In Manipur, torch protest over blast that killed children sees clash with forces

Thousands of people defied prohibitory orders in Manipur's Imphal West district and took out a torch rally to protest the recent bomb attack in which two children were killed, triggering clashes with security forces, officials said.

Bishnupur: People set fire to tyres as they block a road in protest after two children were killed and their mother was injured in a bomb attack, in Bishnupur district, Manipur, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_07_2026_000062A)(PTI)

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Thousands carrying torches began the rally around 7 pm on Thursday at Singjamei, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the April 7 blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district that claimed the lives of two children.

Officials said some protesters raised slogans against the security forces and verbally abused personnel deployed at the spot.

After covering nearly 2 km, the rally reached Chingamathak, a few km from the chief minister's bungalow, police headquarters and Lok Bhavan.

Security personnel, who were heavily outnumbered, asked the protesters to turn back as prohibitory orders were in force, leading to a confrontation, officials said.

As the situation turned volatile, security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells and resorted to baton charges to disperse the crowd. Several youths allegedly pelted stones at the forces, further escalating tensions, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} Several people were injured in the clashes, with at least five taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and breathing difficulties caused by tear gas smoke. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people were injured in the clashes, with at least five taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and breathing difficulties caused by tear gas smoke. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "There are elements trying to take advantage of the prevailing situation in the state for their respective anti-government and anti-security forces agendas," an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There are elements trying to take advantage of the prevailing situation in the state for their respective anti-government and anti-security forces agendas," an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Orders prohibiting the movement of individuals outside their residences from 5 pm to 5 am remain in force following the violent protests that erupted after the Tronglaobi bomb attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Orders prohibiting the movement of individuals outside their residences from 5 pm to 5 am remain in force following the violent protests that erupted after the Tronglaobi bomb attack. {{/usCountry}}

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