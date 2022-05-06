Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In MP's Sagar, 20-year-old woman gang-raped by 4 including two minors
india news

In MP’s Sagar, 20-year-old woman gang-raped by 4 including two minors

Published on May 06, 2022
Shruti Tomar

Bhopal: A 20-year-old woman was abducted and gang-raped by four people including two minors in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar on Thursday night, police said.

Ankit Rajput, a resident of Jaisinagar was arrested for the crime and a minor was also apprehended under section 376 d (gang-rape) and 362 (abduction) of IPC on Friday. Another accused Chain Singh Lodhi and a minor are absconding, said Shashikant Gurjar, town inspector, Jaisinagar police station.

“The woman was returning home on a bike with her brother-in-law when the four accused stopped them. The accused thrashed the brother-in-law of the woman and abducted her. They dragged her to a nearby forest where they raped her,” Gurjar said.

“Her brother-in-law sought help and reached the police station with the help of a passer-by to inform the police,” he added.

The police team reached the forest to look for the woman. They found her and also arrested the two accused from the spot. The woman was sent to a hospital for a medical examination.

The police have announced a cash reward of 20,000 for more information regarding the accused.

