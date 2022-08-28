‘In no time, Kutch rose…’: PM Modi ahead of Smriti Van inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Gujarat's Kutch “rose in no time and became one of the fastest growing districts”. PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Smriti Van Memorial in the Bhuj district of Gujarat today - a museum built as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the earthquake on January 26, 2001.

“After the 2001 Earthquake, some people had written off Kutch. They said Kutch could never rise but these sceptics underestimated the spirit of Kutch. In no time, Kutch rose and it became one of the fastest growing districts,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter - sharing a video of the ‘rise of Kutch post earthquake’.

Earlier, PM Modi had shared some pictures of the memorial and had said that “Smriti Van is a tribute to the lost lives and the remarkable fighting spirit of the people of Kutch.”

PM Modi, who is on his way to Bhuj, will be dedicating the Smritivan museum. The 2001 earthquake in Kutch had killed over 12,000 people. During his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat, PM Modi had resolved to build the museum.

The museum is spread over 11,500 square meters and has been segregated into seven blocks based on seven themes - Rebirth, Rediscover, Restore, Rebuild, Rethink, Relive and Renew.

At the museum, around 50 audio-visual models, holograms, interactive projections, and virtual reality have been used to provide a world-class experience to the visitors at the museum. Along with this, a simulator theatre is also built for visitors to experience earthquake in real-time.