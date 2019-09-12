On P Chidambaram’s bail plea, Delhi high court seeks CBI status report in 7 days

india

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a status report from the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea filed by former union minister P Chidambaram, who is currently in Tihar jail, for regular bail in INX Media case. The investigation agency has been asked to file the report within 7 days.

Congress leader P Chidambaram’s lawyers have also withdrawn their second plea challenging his judicial custody. The court also sought to know why the bail application was filed late. ‘When the judicial custody was remanded on Thursday, why are they coming to court today,” the judge asked. To this, Sibal replied that it was a long weekend and he had filed the pleas yesterday on account of the holidays.

The leader is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister.

Last month, he was arrested by the CBI after the Delhi High Court rejected his petition seeking anticipatory bail in the case. He was later sent to CBI custody for interrogation.

The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money-laundering allegations.

