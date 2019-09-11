Thank you all, tweets P Chidambaram from Tihar. Then comes the jab at govt

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:56 IST

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who is in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with the INX media case, today took a swipe at the Centre asking for a “plan” to counter economic slowdown the country is staring at. “I am deeply concerned about the economy. The poor are the worst affected. Lower incomes, fewer jobs, less trade and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom?” the former finance minister tweeted, via “family”.

The 73-year-old Congress leader was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody in Tihar jail on September 5. The court had denied Chidambaram’s petition for bail after he completed 15 days in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

P Chidambaram has kept his Twitter account ticking with tweets on the slowing economy and corruption charges against him. He also clarified that the tweets were being put out by his family.

I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following :-



Thank you all for your support. I must say I am amazed by the capacity of the poor (who I have had the chance to meet and interact with over the last few days) to distinguish between justice and injustice. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 11, 2019

Chidambaram expressed similar fears about the economy when he was asked about his custody in the CBI on September 3. He cryptically said “5 percent”, a jibe at the government over the growth rate in April to June quarter.

“Five per cent. What is 5 percent? You remember 5 percent?” he responded, mocking the government after the GDP slumped to an over six-year low. According to government data, the economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago.

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign investment to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. CBI registered an FIR in the case on May 15, 2017.

Chidambaram has denied all the allegations against him and his son Karti and in turn said the Modi government was waging “political vendetta” against them.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:54 IST