Don’t want officers arrested, tweets Chidambaram on INX Media case from Tihar

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:19 IST

Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Monday tweeted about “officers who processed and recommended” the INX Media case to him and said he doesn’t know the reason behind his arrest.

In two tweets, both in English and Hindi, Chidambaram, who is in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, said he has asked his family to tweet on his behalf.

“I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following :- People have asked me ‘If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?’” he tweeted.

Also read: ‘Only worried about economy’: Chidambaram’s parting shot before going to Tihar

“No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested,” the Congress leader said in another post.

A Delhi court sent the 73-year-old Congress leader to 14 days’ judicial custody in Tihar jail on September 5 in the INX Media corruption case, declining to free him on bail after he completed 15 days in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign investment to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The CBI registered an FIR in the case on May 15, 2017.

INX Media co-founders Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea have been charged with entering into a criminal conspiracy with Karti Chidambaram, P Chidambaram’s son, to secure clearance from FIPB for the foreign investment received by the company and evade punitive measures for not having the requisite approvals.

Indrani Mukerjea told the CBI in March last year that a deal of $1 million had been struck between Karti Chidambaram and the Mukerjeas to secure approval from the FIPB in favour of INX Media.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing allegations of money laundering in the case.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 14:51 IST