‘Only worried about economy’: Chidambaram’s parting shot before going to Tihar

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:33 IST

P Chidambaram, who was once a home minister during the UPA regime, was today sent to Tihar jail where he will spend 14 days in judicial custody in connection with the INX media case.

Asked about his thoughts, soon after a Delhi court passed the orders, Chidambaram, as reported by ANI, said he was only “worried about the economy”.

As Chidambaram was being taken away in the police van to Tihar, the former minister and senior Congress leader was seen smiling and waving to the posse of photographers and journalists lining the way to catch a glimpse.

Chidambaram, as the videos showed, was the lone member inside the van and was sitting by the grilled window seat.

Chidambaram expressed similar fears about the economy when he was asked about his custody in the CBI on September 3. He cryptically said “5 percent”, a jibe at the government over the growth rate in April to June quarter.

“Five per cent. What is 5 percent? You remember 5 percent?” he responded with a smiling face, mocking the government after the GDP slumped to an over six-year low. According to government data, the economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court also rejected his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order that had refused anticipatory bail to him in the INX Media case.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 20:14 IST