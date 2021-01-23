In Photos: India remembers 'Netaji' on 125th birth anniversary
India on Saturday is observing Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas to honour his service to the nation. Popularly known as ‘Netaji’, Bose is regarded as one of the most iconic Indian leaders. Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tributes to Bose on his birth anniversary.
Union home minister Amit Shah said the youngsters of the country were united under his charismatic leadership, which gave new strength to India's freedom struggle.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled Bose's portrait at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. The West Bengal governor also released 'INA and North East India', a book edited by Dr Sujit Kumar Ghosh, the chairperson of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid homage to the founder of the Indian National Army (INA) at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also paid floral tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Cuttack.