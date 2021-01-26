IND USA
In Photos: Protesting farmers break barricades, deviate from tractor rally route

Clashes between the police and farmers broke out on the roads of Delhi with farmers coming in from the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the Capital.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Farmers use sticks to push away tear smoke shells fired by police during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws. (Reuters Photo )

Farmers, holding a tractor rally in Delhi against the three agricultural laws enacted by the government in September last year, started marching towards the national capital from various borders they were camping at much before the scheduled rally time allotted to them by the police.

Delhi Police had on Sunday given permission to the farmers to hold their rally and they had reached a consensus on carrying the march at specified locations near the three borders. However, groups of farmers on Tuesday deviated from the route and broke barricades when they were asked to stop.

Clashes between the police and farmers broke out on the roads of Delhi with farmers coming in from the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the Capital. One farmer, riding on a horse, even threatened the paramilitary personnel with a sword while the police fired multiple rounds of tear gas to control the crowd.

Here’s a look at the farmers’ protest in photos:

Paramilitary personnel deployed as protesting farmers march into Delhi (HT Photo)
Protesting farmers damage Delhi Police barricade. (HT Photo)
Farmers being stopped by Delhi Police from deviating from tractor rally route. (HT Photo)
Protesting farmers breaching Delhi Police barricades. (HT Photo)
Chaos in Delhi as farmers deviate from tractor rally route. (HT Photo)
Protesting farmers in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. (HT Photo)
