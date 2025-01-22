Maha Kumbh from space: Before-after images of Pragayagraj capture massive infra buildup

New satellite images released by the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) National Remote Sensing Center in Hyderabad show massive infrastructure works undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, regarded as the world's largest religious gathering. These images were captured by ISRO-NSRC's EOS-04 (RISAT-1A) 'C' band microwave satellite, which is all-weather capable and has fine resolution.(ISRO_NSRC)

The images have been captured from prominent locations in Prayagraj, such as the intersection of the Ganges River at the Triveni Sangam, Shivalay Park, and the Parade Grounds.

These images have been captured by EOS-04 (RISAT-1A) 'C' band microwave satellite, with its all-weather capability and fine resolution.

The image below shows the infrastructure development at Triveni Sangam. The numbers indicate the following facilities. 1-Triveni Sangam; 2 and 3 -pontoon bridges; 4 -parking and medical facilities at the Parade Ground; 5,6,7 and 8 -shows the development of tents.(ISRO-NSRC)

The following image shows improved facilities at Shivalay Park in Prayagraj from 6 April 2024 to 10 January 2025.(ISRO-NSRC)

The image below of the Ganges River's confluence shows temporary pontoon bridges and other structures.(ISRO-NSRC)