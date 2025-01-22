Maha Kumbh from space: Before-after images of Pragayagraj capture massive infra buildup

The images have been captured from prominent locations such as the intersection of the Ganges River at the Triveni Sangam, Shivalay Park, and the Parade Grounds
New satellite images released by the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) National Remote Sensing Center in Hyderabad show massive infrastructure works undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, regarded as the world's largest religious gathering.
The images have been captured from prominent locations in Prayagraj, such as the intersection of the Ganges River at the Triveni Sangam, Shivalay Park, and the Parade Grounds.
These images have been captured by EOS-04 (RISAT-1A) 'C' band microwave satellite, with its all-weather capability and fine resolution.