Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / In pictures: Floods wreck havoc in Kerala, rescue operations in full swing
india news

In pictures: Floods wreck havoc in Kerala, rescue operations in full swing

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that hectic rescue and relief operations are on, adding relief camps have been opened in all affected regions. Vijayan directed authorities to ensure that these camps function as per Covid-19 norms.
As many as 18 people have lost their lives while dozens are still missing.(HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Floods and landslides in Kerala, triggered by heavy rainfall, have wrecked havoc across the southern state. As many as 18 people have lost their lives while dozens are still missing. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be isolated heavy rain in parts of the state over the next 24 hours.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that hectic rescue and relief operations are on, adding relief camps have been opened in all affected regions. Vijayan directed authorities to ensure that these camps function as per Covid-19 norms. 

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the Centre is monitoring the situation in Kerala and has assured of all possible support. 

Three more bodies were recovered from debris of landslides triggered by rainfall in Koottikkal in Kottayam district on October 17, 2021. (ANI Photo)
After heavy rainfall was reported in Kerala's Ernakulum district, the water level in the Muvattupuzha river rose. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for the district. (ANI Photo)
Army carries out recsue operations Kavali, Kottayam on October 17, 2021. (ANI Photo)
Local residents at Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district being rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on October 17, 2021. (ANI Photo)
A day after a landslide occured at Kokkayar village in Idukki on Saturday, NDRF personnel are seen rescuing people in the village on October 17, 2021. (ANI Photo)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Food prices edge up, government keeps close watch

News updates from HT: Amit Shah assures Centre's support to flood-hit Kerala

‘Ice-breaker’: India-US soldiers play Kabaddi, American football in Alaska

‘Will provide all possible help’: Amit Shah says Centre monitoring Kerala floods
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP