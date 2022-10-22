Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In PM Modi's presence, Ayodhya set for new record on Deepotsav | Top 10 facts

india news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 08:10 PM IST

Around 18 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on Sunday in Ayodhya as part of Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations that will include fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas.

Children with hearing disability of Muskan Rehabilitation Centre arrange earthen lamps as part of preparations for Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Saturday,(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district is set to create another Guinness World Record by lighting around 18 lakh earthen lamps as part of Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations that will include fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Modi will also witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

This will be the sixth edition of the Deepotsav.

Top points on Deepotsav in Ayodhya:

1. 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit by over 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paudi near the Saryu bank. The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots.

2. Volunteers will arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet, Deepotsav organisers said.

3. There will also be a laser show, 3D projection mapping show and fireworks.

4. Ramlila will also be staged by cultural troupes from other countries, including Russia, and states.

5. At the Ram Katha park, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman will be shown descending from a "pushpak vimana".

6. An aarti of the Saryu river will also be performed on this occasion.

7. "October 23 being a Sunday will see Ram Lalla wearing a red-pink dress and a new set of dresses is being stitched for Lord Ram and his brothers," said Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram temple. The Lord wears dresses of different colour on different days, he said.

8. Modi will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to perform a "puja" at the Ram temple. Modi will also inspect the construction work of the Ram temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of the Lord, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday.

9. Around 6.30pm, Modi will witness an "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him, the statement said.

10. Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

(With inputs from agencies)

