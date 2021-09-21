‘Jobs for youth, skill university’: AAP’s 7 employment guarantees in Goa

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made seven guarantees about increasing employment in the state of Goa, which will witness assembly elections next year. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, “The youth in Goa is extremely disturbed. They don't have employment. Despite being educated, they are unemployed. Many youths from poor families don't have work either. The Covid-19 pandemic led to the loss of employment and many families have been affected. ”

Kejriwal pointed out that due to unemployment, a majority of Goa's youth is leaving the state and it is important to create job opportunities.

The first guarantee which he gave was that Goa's youth will have right over state government jobs, and they will be recruited on a merit basis. “I was told that it is not possible to get a government job in Goa without any bribe or recommendation or without being well-connected with any minister or MLA. This will be stopped.”

Kejriwal also promised that arrangements will be made to provide jobs to one unemployed youth in every household. “The third guarantee is that till the time the youth does not get employed, the person will get ₹3,000 per month as unemployment allowance.”

Eight per cent of jobs in the private sector will be for the Goan youth, Kejriwal announced his fourth guarantee, adding a law will be introduced for the same. “Families dependent on tourism who became unemployed due to Covid will be given ₹5,000 per month until their employment is restored,” the Delhi CM announced his fifth guarantee for increasing employment in Goa.

Families dependent on mining and are suffering due to the closure of mines will also be given ₹5,000 per month until mining activity resumes, the sixth guarantee said. The seventh and final guarantee which Arvind Kejriwal gave is the creation of a skill university in Goa, similar to the one in Delhi, where children will be able to learn their preferred skill after Class 12 so that they can become employable.

Earlier this month, the AAP launched a campaign against the problem of unemployment in Goa and asked people to not vote for parties that have failed to provide jobs.

Apart from bringing in employment reforms in Goa, the Kejriwal-led party also announced four guarantees in the power sector. They included providing 300 units of free electricity every month to each family in Goa, waiving off all old and pending electricity bills, ensuring 24x7 power supply and providing free electricity to the state's farmers.