'Kejriwal jo kehta hai...': Delhi CM promises free electricity in Goa if AAP wins 2022 polls

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday made four major announcements for the power sector in Goa, on the second and final day of his two-day visit, ahead of the assembly elections which are likely to take place early next year.

Also Read: Ahead of 2-day visit, Kejriwal says Goa wants change

Kejriwal described his announcements as a "guarantee."

"My first four guarantees to you are in the power sector. My guarantee means that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fulfill it. This is not just a promise for elections, unlike other parties which say we made the promise only for elections. Whatever Kejriwal says, he does," the AAP national convenor said.

Goa is ready for change, AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal making an Important announcement | LIVE https://t.co/4FSI6I65zk — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 14, 2021





The Delhi chief minister's first "guarantee" was that every family will get up to 300 units free electricity every month, drawing loud applause from the audience. "After AAP comes to power, your electricity bill will be sent to your house with the following message on it: amount to be paid, zero," Kejriwal remarked, adding that "73% of Delhi gets zero electricity bill."

Also Read: Amid poll push, Kejriwal meets MGP chief in Goa

Once the announcement is implemented after the AAP government is formed, 87% of Goa will start getting zero electricity, he further said.

The second "guarantee" was that all old or pending electricity bills will be waived off. "We will start on a clean slate. Whatever I'm saying in Goa, we have implemented it successfully in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Announcing his third "guarantee," the AAP chief said there will be uninterrupted, 24x7 power supply in Goa. He elaborated, "In Delhi, me and my power minister ensured that it gets power supply 24 hours a day. It was a result of the hard work put in by us. We will do the same in Goa."

Kejriwal's fourth "guarantee" was for farmers, who, he said, will be given free electricity.

In recent days, Kejriwal has visited states which will hold assembly elections in early 2022. On June 29, he was in Punjab, where the Congress is in power, while on July 11, he visited Uttarakhand, which, like Goa has a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. In both states, he made almost the same promises as he did in Goa.



















