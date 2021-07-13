Ahead of 2-day visit, Kejriwal says Goa wants change

Ahead of the two-day visit to Goa where assembly polls are due next year, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the state “wants change” adding that it has had “enough of dirty politics” .

“Goa wants change. Enough of parties buying and selling MLAs. Enough of dirty politics. Goa wants development. There is no shortage of funds, only shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics. See you in Goa tomorrow,” Kejriwal tweeted on Monday.

The local unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has launched a ‘Let’s Clean Goa’s Politics’ campaign and has been targeting primarily the Congress for having ‘sold’ its MLAs to the BJP.

Despite an impressive campaign in 2017, AAP failed to win any seats and its candidates lost their deposit in 39 of the 40 seats that were contested but is hoping for a better showing this time round. Kejriwal’s arrival is expected to take forward the party’s campaign as well as make a significant electoral promise during his stay here.

“The AAP has a role to play to split the opposition vote and help the BJP and the last time they succeeded...They hurt our chances in 3-4 constituencies without which we would have been able to form a government on our own,” state Congress president Girish Chodankar said.

In the recent past, the BJP has brushed aside the threat posed to the party by the AAP with state party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, saying, “They (AAP) can go ahead and declare their candidates as well. We are confident that we will return to power with a full majority on our own strength”.