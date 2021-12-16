Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In poll-bound Goa, ex-minister Rohan Khaunte to join BJP on Friday
india news

In poll-bound Goa, ex-minister Rohan Khaunte to join BJP on Friday

Khaunte said that he has decided to join the state's ruling party to ensure the continuity of development in Porvorim, which he represented as an independent MLA.
Rohan Khaunte (@RohanKhaunte/Twitter)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:49 PM IST
PTI | , Goa

A day after resigning as an MLA, former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said he would join the ruling BJP. Khaunte, who quit as an independent MLA from the Porvorim Assembly constituency, said in a statement, "I have decided to join the BJP to ensure the continuity of Porvorim's development as well as to imbibe a culture of inclusiveness and togetherness. I will be joining BJP on Friday at Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji at 10 am." 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa govt mla bjp
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP